By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

A few weeks ago, my son Martini and I had the chance to chase one of the ocean’s most prized fish — the Bluefin Tuna — off the coast of Cape Cod. Neither of us had ever caught one before, so we were buzzing with excitement as we left the dock at Falmouth Marina in the early morning light.

Our guide, Willy, motored us well past Martha’s Vineyard, far offshore, until we spotted a frenzy of seabirds diving and circling — a clear sign that baitfish were near, and the bluefins wouldn’t be far behind. We knew we were in the right place.

Willy set out four spreader rigs that mimicked a school of squid, with a single trailing lure rigged with a hook. It wasn’t long before we had our first strike — and Martini was up. After a strong fight, he landed a beautiful Bluefin we estimated at around 50 pounds. The thrill on his face said it all.

By the end of the day, we had hooked, landed, and released nine Bluefin Tunas, keeping two to take home. It was a day of adrenaline, teamwork, and unforgettable moments — a true adventure that father and son will never forget.

Cape Cod has long been a hotspot for Bluefin Tuna, especially in late summer and early fall when schools of these giants migrate up the Atlantic coast chasing mackerel, herring, and squid. Their sheer power, speed, and beauty make them one of the most sought-after game fish in the world — and one of the most vulnerable.

Decades of overfishing, especially for sushi markets, took a heavy toll on Bluefin populations. Strict quotas and catch-and-release practices have helped stocks begin to recover, but the balance is still fragile. In U.S. waters, responsible sport fishing and science-based regulation now play a key role in protecting this majestic species.

Anglers in Cape Cod are increasingly embracing sustainable practices: using circle hooks to reduce injury, tagging fish for research, and respecting size and bag limits. It’s a model for how thrill and stewardship can go hand in hand. Martini and I were proud to release most of our catch, knowing that every healthy tuna we return helps ensure future generations can experience the same wonder we did.

Nuestra Aventura con el Atún Rojo

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Hace unas semanas, mi hijo Martini y yo tuvimos la oportunidad de pescar uno de los peces más preciados del océano, el atún rojo, en la costa de Cape Cod. Ninguno de los dos habíamos pescado uno antes, así que estábamos entusiasmados al salir del muelle de Falmouth Marina con la luz del amanecer.

Nuestro guía, Willy, nos condujo mucho más allá de Martha’s Vineyard, lejos de la costa, hasta que avistamos un frenesí de aves marinas buceando y volando en círculos: una clara señal de que los peces carnada estaban cerca, y que los atunes rojos no tardarían en llegar. Sabíamos que estábamos en el lugar correcto.

Willy colocó cuatro aparejos de cruce que imitaban un banco de calamares, con un solo señuelo de cola montado con un anzuelo. No pasó mucho tiempo antes de que tuviéramos nuestra primera picada, y Martini estaba listo. Después de una lucha tenaz, sacó un hermoso atún rojo que calculamos en unos 23 kilos. La emoción en su rostro lo decía todo.

Al final del día, habíamos pescado, desembarcado y liberado nueve atunes rojos, quedándonos con dos para llevar a casa. Fue un día de adrenalina, trabajo en equipo y momentos inolvidables: una verdadera aventura que padre e hijo jamás olvidarán.

Cape Cod ha sido durante mucho tiempo un punto clave para el atún rojo, especialmente a finales del verano y principios del otoño, cuando los bancos de estos gigantes migran por la costa atlántica en busca de caballa, arenque y calamar. Su gran potencia, velocidad y belleza los convierten en uno de los peces de caza más codiciados del mundo, y uno de los más vulnerables.

Décadas de sobrepesca, especialmente para el mercado del sushi, afectaron gravemente a las poblaciones de atún rojo. Las estrictas cuotas y las prácticas de captura y liberación han ayudado a que las poblaciones comiencen a recuperarse, pero el equilibrio sigue siendo frágil. En aguas estadounidenses, la pesca deportiva responsable y la regulación con base científica ahora desempeñan un papel clave en la protección de esta majestuosa especie. Los pescadores de Cape Cod adoptan cada vez más prácticas sostenibles: utilizan anzuelos circulares para reducir las lesiones, marcan peces para investigación y respetan los límites de tamaño y captura. Es un ejemplo de cómo la emoción y la gestión responsable pueden ir de la mano. Martini y yo nos sentimos orgullosos de liberar la mayor parte de nuestra captura, sabiendo que cada atún sano que devolvemos contribuye a garantizar que las generaciones futuras puedan experimentar la misma maravilla que nosotros.