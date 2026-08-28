By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Leaving Iceland behind, our adventure continued with a flight to Oslo, Norway, where we boarded a charter aircraft bound for the remote Arctic Archipelago of Svalbard. Located well within the Arctic Circle, Svalbard is one of the northernmost inhabited places on Earth and serves as the gateway to the High Arctic. Here we embarked aboard the elegant expedition ship Silver Endeavour for an unforgettable voyage into one of the world’s last great wildernesses.

Unlike a traditional cruise, every day brought a new expedition. Traveling aboard sturdy Zodiac landing craft, we explored remote coastlines that few people ever have the opportunity to visit. Towering glaciers stretched from rugged mountains to the sea, their brilliant blue ice glowing beneath the Arctic sun. From time to time, enormous chunks of ice calved from the glacier fronts, crashing into the ocean with a thunderous roar that echoed across the fjords. Witnessing these immense rivers of ice up close was a powerful reminder of the dynamic forces that continue to shape the Arctic landscape.

The wildlife of Svalbard was equally captivating. Every landing offered the possibility of encountering Arctic animals in their natural habitat. We observed colonies of seabirds nesting on dramatic cliffs, Arctic foxes patrolling the tundra, and herds of reindeer grazing on the sparse vegetation that survives the short polar summer. Walruses rested together on rocky beaches, while seals occasionally surfaced among floating ice. Each excursion provided new opportunities to photograph these remarkable animals while learning about the delicate ecosystem that supports life in such an extreme environment.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the voyage was visiting abandoned whaling stations and hunting camps that date back centuries. These weathered remnants of human exploration told stories of hardy trappers and whalers who endured unimaginable hardships in pursuit of valuable resources. Standing among rusting equipment, simple wooden cabins, and historic graves offered a sobering glimpse into a time when survival depended entirely upon resilience, determination, and respect for the unforgiving Arctic environment.

As the expedition progressed, the Silver Endeavour pushed steadily farther north in search of the elusive sea ice. The farther we traveled, the more dramatic the scenery became. Vast fields of floating ice stretched toward the horizon, creating an ever-changing mosaic of white and blue. This frozen world is the hunting ground of the Arctic’s most iconic predator—the polar bear. Every passenger eagerly scanned the ice from the observation decks, hoping for a glimpse of these magnificent animals. The anticipation was almost as exciting as the sightings themselves, as each bear appeared perfectly adapted to its icy domain.

Nearly reaching the North Pole was an extraordinary accomplishment and a fitting climax to the journey. Standing on the deck surrounded by endless ice and sea, it was impossible not to feel humbled by the immensity and beauty of the High Arctic. Our expedition through Svalbard was far more than a cruise; it was an immersive exploration of one of the planet’s most pristine environments. The glaciers, wildlife, historic sites, and endless polar landscapes combined to create an adventure that will remain among the most remarkable travel experiences of a lifetime.

Nuestra aventura en el Círculo Polar Ártico

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Tras dejar atrás Islandia, nuestra aventura continuó con un vuelo a Oslo (Noruega), donde embarcamos en un avión chárter con destino al remoto archipiélago ártico de Svalbard. Situado muy dentro del Círculo Polar Ártico, Svalbard es uno de los lugares habitados más septentrionales de la Tierra y sirve de puerta de entrada al Alto Ártico. Allí embarcamos en el elegante buque de expedición *Silver Endeavour* para realizar un viaje inolvidable hacia uno de los últimos grandes parajes vírgenes del mundo.

A diferencia de un crucero tradicional, cada día traía consigo una nueva expedición. A bordo de robustas lanchas de desembarco tipo Zodiac, exploramos costas remotas que pocas personas tienen la oportunidad de visitar. Imponentes glaciares se extendían desde montañas escarpadas hasta el mar, con su hielo de un azul brillante resplandeciendo bajo el sol ártico. De vez en cuando, enormes bloques de hielo se desprendían de los frentes glaciares y se desplomaban en el océano con un estruendo atronador que resonaba por los fiordos. Contemplar de cerca estos inmensos ríos de hielo nos recordaba con fuerza las dinámicas fuerzas que siguen moldeando el paisaje ártico.

La fauna de Svalbard resultó igualmente fascinante. Cada desembarco ofrecía la posibilidad de encontrar animales árticos en su hábitat natural. Observamos colonias de aves marinas anidando en acantilados espectaculares, zorros árticos recorriendo la tundra y manadas de renos pastando en la escasa vegetación que sobrevive al breve verano polar. Las morsas descansaban agrupadas en playas rocosas, mientras las focas salían ocasionalmente a la superficie entre el hielo flotante. Cada excursión brindaba nuevas oportunidades para fotografiar a estos animales extraordinarios y aprender sobre el delicado ecosistema que sustenta la vida en un entorno tan extremo.

Uno de los aspectos más fascinantes del viaje fue la visita a antiguas estaciones balleneras y campamentos de caza que datan de hace siglos. Estos vestigios de la exploración humana, desgastados por el tiempo, narraban historias de intrépidos tramperos y balleneros que soportaron penalidades inimaginables en busca de recursos valiosos. Estar rodeados de equipos oxidados, sencillas cabañas de madera y tumbas históricas nos ofrecía una visión aleccionadora de una época en la que la supervivencia dependía totalmente de la resiliencia, la determinación y el respeto por el implacable entorno ártico.

A medida que avanzaba la expedición, el *Silver Endeavour* se adentraba cada vez más hacia el norte en busca del esquivo hielo marino. Cuanto más avanzábamos, más espectacular se volvía el paisaje. Vastas extensiones de hielo flotante se extendían hacia el horizonte, creando un mosaico cambiante de blancos y azules. Este mundo helado es el territorio de caza del depredador más emblemático del Ártico: el oso polar. Todos los pasajeros escudriñaban con entusiasmo el hielo desde las cubiertas de observación, con la esperanza de avistar a estos magníficos animales. La expectación resultaba casi tan emocionante como los avistamientos mismos, pues cada oso parecía estar perfectamente adaptado a su gélido dominio.

Haber llegado casi hasta el Polo Norte fue un logro extraordinario y el broche de oro perfecto para el viaje. Al estar en cubierta, rodeados por un horizonte infinito de hielo y mar, era imposible no sentirse sobrecogido ante la inmensidad y la belleza del Alto Ártico. Nuestra expedición por Svalbard fue mucho más que un simple crucero; fue una exploración inmersiva de uno de los entornos más prístinos del planeta. Los glaciares, la fauna, los lugares históricos y los interminables paisajes polares se conjugaron para crear una aventura que perdurará como una de las experiencias de viaje más memorables de toda una vida.