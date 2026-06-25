By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

The announcement of the new IGFA South American Royal Slam represents another exciting milestone for international sport fishing and for anglers who dedicate themselves to exploring the remarkable fisheries of South America. For many passionate fishermen, the pursuit of a Royal Slam is far more than simply catching a list of species. It is a journey of exploration, conservation, patience, and respect for the incredible diversity of game fish found throughout the world’s waters.

South America offers anglers some of the most extraordinary fishing opportunities on earth. From the powerful Peacock Bass of the Amazon Basin, to giant Catfish, Golden Dorado, Payara, and other iconic freshwater and saltwater species, the continent has become a dream destination for adventurous fishermen seeking both challenge and beauty. The IGFA’s decision to recognize these achievements through the South American Royal Slam creates a meaningful way to celebrate the anglers who pursue these remarkable fisheries with dedication and sportsmanship.

As a long-time IGFA member and supporter, I was extremely pleased to learn about this new program. Throughout the years, I have admired the IGFA’s commitment to conservation, ethical angling, education, and the preservation of fishing records and traditions. Programs such as the Royal Slams encourage anglers to travel, learn about different ecosystems, appreciate local cultures, and promote responsible fishing practices around the world.

The South American Royal Slam also highlights the importance of documenting angling accomplishments in a professional and respectful manner. I am honored to be submitting two applications for consideration, accompanied by photographs of all the required fish species. These images represent far more than successful catches. They capture unforgettable moments spent on remote rivers, countless hours of preparation, challenging conditions, and the excitement of pursuing some of the world’s most extraordinary game fish in their natural environments.

For me personally, fishing has always been deeply connected to adventure, family, friendship, and conservation. The pursuit of these South American species provided not only thrilling angling experiences, but also opportunities to witness breathtaking landscapes and connect with local guides and communities whose lives are closely tied to these waters.

The IGFA South American Royal Slam will undoubtedly inspire many anglers to discover the incredible fisheries of South America while reinforcing the values of ethical angling and conservation that the IGFA has championed for generations. It is a wonderful addition to the organization’s prestigious Royal Slam program and an exciting new chapter in the world of international sport fishing.