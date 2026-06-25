By Capt. Nestor Alvisa

Hooked on Flamingo Charter

HookedonFlamingo.com * 786.387.2443

As we get into July and August and into the heart of our Summer. Our air temperature is HOT and water temperature are very hot. In July I be juggling trips between fishing Flamingo for snook, redfish, permit and tripletail mostly as well as out of Miami, fishing offshore for mahi mostly.

In Flamingo, I like to concentrate my time fishing around the beaches looking for snook and reds cruising the surf to sight fish with jerk baits or swim baits. I will also have my clients blind cast just in case there’s fish sitting on the troughs were they’re not visible.

Just off the beach during this time you can find tripletail free floating and drifting around with the wind and current. Once you spot these fish a small swim bait, artificial imitation shrimp or live shrimp placed near them will do the trick. the near shore wrecks will still hold several schools of permit that will always be willing to take a live crab casted in front of their face!

On our Mahi trips we are mostly running and gunning looking for seaweed patches, birds or debris. Once we find our object that is holding our fish my anglers will pitch out a live pilchard that will more than likely never get turned down by a mahi!